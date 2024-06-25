Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.53

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.53 and traded as high as $27.91. Regional Management shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 15,372 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 8,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

