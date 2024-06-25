Reviewing Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and Alternus Clean Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Energy Group $1.42 billion 2.17 $194.13 million $3.23 15.60 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.58 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

NorthWestern Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and Alternus Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Energy Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Volatility and Risk

NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Energy Group 13.62% 7.31% 2.69% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,600 miles of electric transmission and 18,674 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 395 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,155 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 133 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,310 miles of electric transmission and 2,365 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 124 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,573 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

