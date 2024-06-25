RFG Advisory LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $138,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average of $201.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.