RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.28. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,785 shares of company stock worth $49,308,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

