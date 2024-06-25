RFG Advisory LLC Sells 856 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

