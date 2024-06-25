Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.98. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 37,876 shares traded.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RELL

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.