Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RHI opened at $65.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.