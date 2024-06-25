Rockland Trust Co. Sells 678 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 788,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $142,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 171,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

