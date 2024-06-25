Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.04

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.04 and traded as high as $37.43. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 80,730 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at $517,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

