Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 401.25 ($5.09).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 471.30 ($5.98) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,631.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 435.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 375.13.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,454.95). In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,454.95). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £12,629.10 ($16,020.68). Insiders bought a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

