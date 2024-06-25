Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

