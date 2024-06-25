Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $47.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.21 and its 200 day moving average is $507.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

