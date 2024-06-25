Roth Mkm Trims Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Target Price to $1.00

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $2.85 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 314.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 225,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,646. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.30.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

