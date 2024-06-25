Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,229.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,063.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $945.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,068.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

