Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $154.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.