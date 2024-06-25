Ryder System (NYSE:R) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.