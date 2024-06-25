Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

