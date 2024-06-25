Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

