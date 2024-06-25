Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 65 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 65 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $15,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $3,415,000. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

