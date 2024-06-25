Salvus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 2.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 52 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NVR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $55.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7,685.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,599.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,456.60. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

