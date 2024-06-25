Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 166,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,417. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.