Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.03. 269,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.70. The stock has a market cap of $402.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

