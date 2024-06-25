Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4,657.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,168. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.