Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4,657.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,168. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
