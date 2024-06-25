Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $567.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $574.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.