Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 2.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $224,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 351,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. 185,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,838. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Report on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.