Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,885 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,885 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 776,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 364,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 152,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,141. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

