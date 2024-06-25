Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 28,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $250.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

