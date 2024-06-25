Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Tops $147.04 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $147.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Sapphire alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.35 or 0.05504221 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,795,873,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,194,974 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.