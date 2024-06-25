Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $230.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.83.

SRPT stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

