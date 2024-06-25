Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.83.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

