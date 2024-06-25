Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 27,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Satixfy Communications Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57.
Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Company Profile
SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.
