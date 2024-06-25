Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 27,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Get Satixfy Communications alerts:

Satixfy Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Satixfy Communications stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SATX Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Satixfy Communications were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.