Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

