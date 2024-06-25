Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

