Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Sempra has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
