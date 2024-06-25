Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.63

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.63 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 171.40 ($2.17). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 175.90 ($2.23), with a volume of 1,419,221 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Serco Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Serco Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.63.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley acquired 7,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,631.42). 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

