Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SQZ opened at GBX 156.60 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.72. The company has a market cap of £615.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 271.77 ($3.45).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £35,150 ($44,589.62). 41.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

