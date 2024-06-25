Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Raised to $1.43 at Morgan Stanley

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1.00 to $1.43 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday.

SHCR opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sharecare by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 5,201,296 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

