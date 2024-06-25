Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $1.43. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,860,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,207,681 shares.The stock last traded at $1.39 and had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHCR. BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sharecare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 1,307,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,174 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

