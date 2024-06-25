Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.31

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.31 and traded as high as $21.16. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 17,671 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $304.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth $94,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

