SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading Down 6.8%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,491,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,824% from the average session volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $47,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

