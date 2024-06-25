SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) vs. Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Head to Head Review

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and SiTime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $115.79 million 79.23 N/A N/A N/A SiTime $143.99 million 18.40 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -28.05

Astera Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astera Labs and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A SiTime -66.88% -11.29% -9.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Astera Labs and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00 SiTime 0 1 5 0 2.83

Astera Labs currently has a consensus price target of $86.09, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than SiTime.

Summary

Astera Labs beats SiTime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.