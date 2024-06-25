SM Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

SM opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

