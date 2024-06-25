Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $123.69 and last traded at $124.01, with a volume of 1171926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.80.

Specifically, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,865,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at $27,865,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock worth $6,686,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

