Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $125.53 and last traded at $126.35. 1,150,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,502,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.80.

Specifically, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,147 shares of company stock worth $6,686,742 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.84. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 148.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

