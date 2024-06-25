Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Shares Down 0.5%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.67. 6,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 37,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFTC. Cormark cut their price target on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Softchoice currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.16.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

