Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.
Solid Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
