Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

SLDB stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.