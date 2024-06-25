Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.75.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $3,478,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $826,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

