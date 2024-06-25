Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

