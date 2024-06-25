Southland Equity Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

