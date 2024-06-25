Southland Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 337,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

